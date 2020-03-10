Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

Coronavirus: Health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Nadine Dorries is self-isolating at home and she is now one of 382 cases in the UK.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

UK health minister Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus

Nadine Dorries, who is now in isolation and recovering, met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week.
The Age

UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nadine Dorries says she is self-isolating at home and is now one of 382 cases in the UK.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.