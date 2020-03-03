Global  

Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals move to October amid coronavirus concerns

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Coachella and Stagecoach will move to October due to growing public health concerns about the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
News video: Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases 00:49

 Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday.

Coachella Moved to October, Billie Eilish's Tour Opener & More | Billboard News [Video]Coachella Moved to October, Billie Eilish's Tour Opener & More | Billboard News

Coachella is postponed to October, Ultra Music Festival is not going to refund ticket buyers and Billie Eilish's tour open is epic. Here are the top stories in music for Tuesday, March 10th.

Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News [Video]Here's Why Coachella & Stagecoach May Be Moved to October | Billboard News

It’s not a done deal but organizers should know in about 48 hours if the festivals can be saved, say high level sources.

Coronavirus prompts Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals to be rescheduled amid growing concern

Amid growing concerns for the safety of its attendees, workers and performers in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Coachella and...
Ultra Music Festival Will Go On, Despite Coronavirus Concerns, Says Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez

Despite concerns over the coronavirus and the upcoming Ultra Music Festival, the show will go on, according to Miami-Dade County Carlos Gimenez.
