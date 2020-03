Espy wins Mississippi US Senate race; will face Hyde-Smith Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy won the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi on Tuesday, setting up a rematch with Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump. Republicans hold most major offices in Mississippi, which hasn’t had a Democrat in the U.S. Senate […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Kelly tops McSally in fundraising for Arizona Senate race Democratic challenger Mark Kelly has again topped Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally's fundraising in one of the top 2020 Senate races. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:36Published on January 15, 2020

Tweets about this