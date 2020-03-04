‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Dr. Helen Y. Chu, an infectious disease expert in Seattle, knew that the United States did not have much time. In late January, the first confirmed American case of the coronavirus had landed in her area. Critical questions needed answers: Had the man infected anyone else? Was the deadly virus already lurking in other communities […]
The coronavirus response has been marred by a delayed rollout of an effective test for those who may have been exposed. It's created uncertainty and left some... NPR Also reported by •Mid-Day •CBS News •NaturalNews.com •Al Jazeera
Since Renee Schwartz developed shortness of breath and a severe cough two weeks ago, she has been trying desperately to get a coronavirus test. She has already... Seattle Times Also reported by •NPR •Belfast Telegraph
