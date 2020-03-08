Global  

In crushing blow to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden scores big Michigan win

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden won Michigan's crucial Democratic nominating contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the party's presidential nomination and dealing a stinging blow to rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House bid.
Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

Biden, Sanders prepare for Midwest showdown

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigned in the Midwest on Saturday, as the two prepare for a showdown in Michigan, Missouri and four other nominating contests next week. Conway G. Gittens reports.

