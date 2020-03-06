Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > MP political crisis: BJP MLAs reach Gurugram, Congress moves flock to Jaipur

MP political crisis: BJP MLAs reach Gurugram, Congress moves flock to Jaipur

DNA Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
In a move that can be termed as an attempt to keep their respective flocks intact, both BJP and Congress Madhya Pradesh have moved their MLAs to luxury resorts in Gurugram and Jaipur, respectively.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published

Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News [Video]Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News

A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MP crisis live: BJP MLAs at Gurugram hotel

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is teetering on the brink of collapse with Jyotiraditya Scindia resigning from the Congress and as many as 22 rebel...
IndiaTimes

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: State BJP MLAs reach Gurugram, Congress MLAs shifted to Jaipur

Hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 other MLAs resigned from the Congress party on Tuesday (March 10), the BJP has moved its MLAs from Bhopal to Delhi and...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoshwalKumar

Pradeep Kumar Roshwal RT @dna: #MadhyaPradeshPoliticalCrisis : BJP MLAs reach Gurugram, Congress moves flock to Jaipur #MadhyaPradeshCrisis #MadhyaPradesh http… 2 minutes ago

Keshavamrao

Keshav M Rao RT @ZeeNews: Madhya Pradesh political crisis: State BJP MLAs reach Gurugram, Congress to shift MLAs to Jaipur https://t.co/twI2AiYM4k 5 minutes ago

dna

DNA #MadhyaPradeshPoliticalCrisis : BJP MLAs reach Gurugram, Congress moves flock to Jaipur #MadhyaPradeshCrisis… https://t.co/ZaW6HUa9v4 7 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News MP crisis: BJP MLAs reach Gurugram hotel; Kamal Nath guards his flock | LIVE https://t.co/8EZ99DbZO1 https://t.co/4vgihhRKi9 1 hour ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Madhya Pradesh political crisis: State BJP MLAs reach Gurugram, Congress to shift MLAs to Jaipur https://t.co/twI2AiYM4k 3 hours ago

Immu_Talk

इमरान खान RT @TheQuint: LIVE | BJP MLAs reach Delhi. National General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “We are here for holidays and we a… 7 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint LIVE | BJP MLAs reach Delhi. National General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “We are here for holiday… https://t.co/trGJnJS367 7 hours ago

politricks_1

Politricks As Usual (MP Political Crisis: 17 MLAs, Including 6 Ministers Reach Bengaluru I News Nation) - https://t.co/GiflR48K66 https://t.co/13dd9vCjtT 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.