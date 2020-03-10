Boris Johnson wins Commons revolt over Huawei involvement in UK 5G network

Global  

Boris Johnson wins Commons revolt over Huawei involvement in UK 5G networkThere has been criticism of the plan to allow Huawei to supply parts of the network because of security fears. (Picture: Reuters) The prime minister has survived the first Tory rebellion of the new Parliament, over the involvement of Chinese company Huawei in the UK’s new 5G network. Critics led by Sir Iain Duncan Smith tabled an amendment seeking to ban ‘high-risk vendors’ from the system after 2022. Despite 36 Tories voting against the Government, minister won with a majority of 24 this afternoon. Once we get the 5G system, internet speeds should be faster meaning things are less glitchy and more instantaneous....
