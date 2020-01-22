Global  

Second patient cured of HIV, say doctors

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Second patient cured of HIV, say doctorsA man from London has become the second person in the world to be cured of HIV, doctors say. Adam Castillejo is still free of the virus more than 30 months after stopping antiretroviral therapy. Follow @Graphicgh He was not cured by the HIV drugs, however, but by a stem-cell treatment he received for a cancer he also had, the Lancet HIV journal reports. The donors of those stem cells have an uncommon gene that gives them, and now Mr Castillejo, protection against HIV. In 2011, Timothy Brown, the "Berlin Patient" became the first person reported as cured of HIV, three and half years after having similar treatment....
