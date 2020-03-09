Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Floyd Mayweather Jr. > Floyd Mayweather offers to buy ‘hell of a team’ Newcastle United

Floyd Mayweather offers to buy ‘hell of a team’ Newcastle United

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather offers to buy ‘hell of a team’ Newcastle UnitedFloyd Mayweather would bring some serious entertainment to the Premier League (Picture: Getty Images) Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has teased the possibility of buying Newcastle United, describing Steve Bruce’s side as ‘a hell of a team.’ The five-weight world champion has now retired from the ring with a professional record of 50-0 and an enormous bank balance, boosted by $9m...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather hints he's keen on buying "unbelievable" Newcastle as fans react

Floyd Mayweather hints he's keen on buying unbelievable Newcastle as fans reactFloyd Mayweather has hinted he's ‘very interested’ in purchasing a major share of Premier League strugglers Newcastle United
Daily Star

Sport24.co.za | Floyd Mayweather 'very interested' in buying Newcastle United

Boxing legend Floyd 'Money' Mayweather has expressed interest in buying a majority share of English Premiership side Newcastle United.
News24


Tweets about this

BetOracleCom

betoracle.com Floyd Mayweather offers to buy 'hell of a team' Newcastle United. #NUFC https://t.co/l2D8E4Asgh 1 day ago

breaknewfb

Breaking Sports News Floyd Mayweather offers to buy 'hell of a team' Newcastle United https://t.co/WrAJIVm5DT 4 days ago

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Floyd Mayweather offers to buy 'hell of a team' Newcastle United https://t.co/bDKjBd8T5G 4 days ago

Boxing_NewsNow

Boxing News Now Floyd Mayweather offers to buy 'hell of a team' Newcastle United - https://t.co/cpsKi31grY 4 days ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Floyd Mayweather offers to buy ‘hell of a team’ Newcastle United https://t.co/I68or8xEEb https://t.co/xMkZWu5jgD 4 days ago

mellonpost

Mellonpost Floyd Mayweather offers to buy 'hell of a team' Newcastle United - https://t.co/lf4rw8l3xp https://t.co/Gd3ZEvlPHa 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.