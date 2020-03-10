Qantas cuts almost a quarter of all flights and says its CEO will stop taking a salary
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Hong Kong (CNN Business)Qantas has announced sweeping cost-cutting measures in light of the worsening novel coronavirus crisis, including slashing almost a quarter of all flights for the next six months and significantly reducing executive pay. For the rest of this fiscal year, CEO Alan Joyce will forgo a salary, according to the Australian flagship carrier. Qantas (QABSY) Chairman Richard Goyder will stop taking management fees, and the executive leadership team will take a 30% pay cut. The bulk of the cancellations will take place in Asia, where the...
Australian airline Qantas announced on Tuesday (March 10) it will cut its international capacity by nearly 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes, all part of sweeping..
Qantas announced Tuesday it was grounding most of its Airbus A380 fleet and its CEO would forgo his salary as the airline slashed international flights in... Japan Today Also reported by •IndiaTimes •RTTNews
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ArtofBusinessTravel The #Qantas Group has announced further cuts to its international routes, reducing capacity by almost a quarter for… https://t.co/hozktyTy6f 3 days ago
RTBusiness Coronavirus: Qantas cuts almost quarter of flights https://t.co/vFaLLTWPqW 3 days ago
robert Coronavirus: Qantas cuts almost quarter of flights https://t.co/NdNeDrv9Ci https://t.co/20hyIIZgeS 4 days ago
Peter Karenge Ng'ang'a Qantas cuts almost a quarter of all flights and says its CEO will stop taking a salary
https://t.co/7vW5VacH72 4 days ago
Adam The @Qantas Group has announced further cuts to its international flying, reducing capacity by almost a quarter for… https://t.co/j8dmJ6xglF 6 days ago
Lex Middelberg We can only dream.
Qantas cuts almost a quarter of all flights and says its CEO will stop taking a salary
https://t.co/ktym0eGF4i 1 week ago
Dr Bakchos Glass RT @smh: Breaking: Qantas has slashed almost a quarter of its international capacity due to weaker travel demand from the coronavirus outbr… 1 week ago