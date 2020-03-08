Global  

The coronavirus silver lining: Price of fuel falls to 115 cents at the bowser

The Age Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Victoria is experiencing the 'largest continual price reduction phase' the RACV has seen in its history of price analysis. 
