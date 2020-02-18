Woman from Shivamogga dist. with COVID-19 symptoms admitted to hospital in Manipal

A 68-year-old woman from a village in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district with symptoms of COVID-19 was admitted to Kasturba Hospital here on Wednesday



Hindu 6 days ago



Three students with symptoms of COVID-19 admitted to hospital in Manipal Three students have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal with symptoms of COVID-19.Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Health and Family Welfare

Hindu 4 days ago



