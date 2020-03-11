Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delaying games

Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delaying games

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Wednesday he has received an apology from a board member who said the 2020 Games should be delayed a year to two because of the coronavirus. Yoshiro Mori called a news conference at committee headquarters to shoot down the comments. “There is no […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Delay for Tokyo Olympics 'feasible,' says organising member

Delay for Tokyo Olympics 'feasible,' says organising member 01:49

 If the Olympics can't be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be "feasible," a Tokyo Olympic Committee member told Reuters. Libby Hogan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe [Video]

Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe

Japan continues to prepare to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
IOC President insists athletes should prepare for Tokyo Olympics [Video]

IOC President insists athletes should prepare for Tokyo Olympics

Olympics chief Thomas Bach said on Friday athletes were being encouraged to continue their preparations for Tokyo 2020, despite the new coronavirus pandemic. Bach, the president of the International..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delaying games

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee said today he has received an apology from an executive board member who said the 2020 Games should be...
New Zealand Herald

'Outlandish': Tokyo Olympic head scoffs at latest suggestion about delaying Games

Tokyo Olympic organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori said Wednesday he has received an apology from an executive board member who said the 2020 Summer Games...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KTVOTV

KTVO Television The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Wednesday he has received an apology from a board memb… https://t.co/VtxJJPAIVk 3 days ago

nanthonyfrancis

Noel Francis @MarlonPerry @rick_case @dpos_smith @realpaulreid @shearer39 yes. Here it is - https://t.co/1jE6izCtRW 4 days ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Tokyo Olympic Head Shoots down Comments About Delaying Games https://t.co/75CKUqeK5v 5 days ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @themainichi: Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delaying games https://t.co/yfIrBGDICr 5 days ago

twicexonation_

TWICEXOnation #NewAdventure RT @OneSportsPHL: Tokyo Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori reiterated that “there is no plan now to change our plans.” ht… 5 days ago

themainichi

The Mainichi (Japan) Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delaying games https://t.co/yfIrBGDICr 5 days ago

KETVRob

Rob McCartney RT @starsandstripes: Tokyo Olympic organizers repeated this message at the start of two days of meetings with the IOC: this summer's games… 6 days ago

randi_vet

Randi The Vet RT @starsandstripes: After consulting with allies, Norwegian authorities made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Cold Response 20… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.