Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delaying games
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Wednesday he has received an apology from a board member who said the 2020 Games should be delayed a year to two because of the coronavirus. Yoshiro Mori called a news conference at committee headquarters to shoot down the comments. “There is no […]
If the Olympics can't be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be "feasible," a Tokyo Olympic Committee member told Reuters. Libby Hogan reports.