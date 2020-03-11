Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs SA

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs SA

DNA Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
IND vs SA Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, IND Dream11 Team Player List, SA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, India vs South Africa Head to Head.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Cricket - South Africa to shine ball with saliva despite coronavirus scare, says skipper De Kock

Cricket - South Africa to shine ball with saliva despite coronavirus scare, says skipper De Kock 01:04

 South Africa’s cricket team will continue to shine balls with saliva despite the spreading coronavirus the team captain said ahead of international match against India.

Recent related videos from verified sources

India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News [Video]

India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News

A KERALA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL HAS SAID THAT A MAN ADMITTED TO KERALA'S KOTTAYAM HOSPITAL’S CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION WARD HAS DIED. THE DISTRICT MEDICAL OFFICER ATTRIBUTED THE DEATH TO SEPTICEMIA AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published
Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News [Video]

Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS. JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

India vs England, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND-50 vs ENG-50 today in Over-50s Cricket World Cup

IND-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, India vs England Dream11 Team Player List, ENG-50 Dream11 Team Player...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SheerFear

Sheer Fear RT @BackpagePix: The first ODI match between India and South Africa which was scheduled to take place in Dharamsala on Thursday, was abando… 31 seconds ago

Shinde25sneha

Sneha🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI): The remaining two One-day Internationals (ODIs) of the three-match series of South A… 3 minutes ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI India vs South Africa 1st ODI at Dharamsala Series/Cup: South Africa tour of India 2020 Result: Match abandoned wit… https://t.co/TTf1Wp1r4M 3 minutes ago

BackpagePix

BackpagePix 📸 The first ODI match between India and South Africa which was scheduled to take place in Dharamsala on Thursday, was… https://t.co/dncrCC9VCS 5 minutes ago

CricNewsToday

Cric.News Cricket News (India Vs South Africa 1st Odi Cricket Match Live Streaming due to rain without a ball being bowled) h… https://t.co/L8J7H6zeXZ 13 minutes ago

IndCricket24x7

Indian Cricket🏏 RT @Cricrajeshpk: BCCI announced that the remaining 2 ODIs of the three-match series of South Africa tour of India, 2020, will be played wi… 24 minutes ago

AKChandra16

🇮🇳A.KESHAV.CHANDRA.INC🇮🇳 RT @rohanmitraa: India vs South Africa match at Eden Gardens will now be played without spectators, heartbreaking, but clearly the right mo… 29 minutes ago

katiharfan

कटिहार Katihar 🇮🇳 Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association announced that no spectator will be allowed during 2nd one day match between Indi… https://t.co/DSauoTTWuy 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.