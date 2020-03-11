Global  

54 years for hit-and-run driver that killed 3 girls, mother

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 54 years in prison Wednesday for the hit-and-run deaths of three Girl Scouts and a mother as they picked up trash along a rural road in 2018. Colton Treu, 23, earlier pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a […]
