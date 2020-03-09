Bernie Sanders will keep pursuing presidential nomination with eyes on Sunday debate, despite narrow path ahead

martin collyer RT @RulesElsa: Bugs have bored in dark & deep Have JHDI promises to keep 🇺🇸is asleep Anything that contravenes the sharia we will not list… 27 minutes ago Alison Ho @delyogi Definitely not easy, please don't let his energy get to you! Shake off his negative energy in yoga class a… https://t.co/PM8PV27Kxa 1 hour ago Markus RT @BernieWon2016: Just saw that Jason Johnson is out on The Root for calling Sanders supporters 'misfit black girls.' If the libs keep t… 3 hours ago 🌹 So many people, mostly over emotional Democrats, owe Bernie Sanders an apology. Wonder if the people who were so ma… https://t.co/EcKXM8SiHC 6 hours ago Adwoa Oni @bearsandgiants @daviddoel @pinkladyfoxx @BernieSanders But will Sanders hit sleazy Joe hard? I've not heard Biden… https://t.co/xVRYVgnOjU 6 hours ago Patricia Griffith RT @AmoneyResists: @wisconsin4bern1 @AOC @nbcsnl Warren did not owe Sanders her endorsement. Bernie isn’t going to get you healthcare. We’d… 6 hours ago