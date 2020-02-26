Finance Minister Bill Morneau to unveil budget March 30

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons Wednesday that he will unveil his latest federal budget on March 30.



Recent related videos from verified sources Britain announces war chest to fight coronavirus



Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, unveiled a budget with a multi-billion-pound stimulus package to help ward off the economic impact of coronavirus. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01 Published 1 week ago Protests outside parliament ahead of South African finance minister budget speech



There were protests outside South Africa’s parliament ahead of and during the delivery of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 budget speech on Wednesday (February 26). SAFTU Secretary-General,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Morneau to unveil $20 billion or more to cushion financial shock of COVID-19 Finance Minister Bill Morneau is poised to announce billions in federal aid to help cushion the financial shock of the COVID-19 outbreak on Canadians.

CP24 9 hours ago



Feds to deliver budget March 30 Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal Liberals will deliver the budget for this year on March 30.

CP24 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this