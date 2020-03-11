Protest was against CAA: petitioners

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources AHRC notice seeks health condition of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi AHRC member Deva Kumar Saikia issued the notice after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by All Assam Law Student Union Vice-President Debashish Medhi.

Hindu 22 hours ago



Petition submitted to President for Akhil Gogoi’s release Peasant leader’s protest was against CAA and not sovereignty of India, say petitioners

Hindu 6 days ago





Tweets about this @Netra Online Petition to President of India for release of Akhil Gogoi, an initiative of the Asom Songrami Mancha, a regi… https://t.co/FmBNN6rjvC 5 days ago Newsline President petitioned for Akhil Gogoi’s release https://t.co/DMZpdJZCr8 https://t.co/ppRFpMVBn9 6 days ago