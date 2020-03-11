Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'No bugger can score anymore': Clarkson flags 16-a-side re-think

'No bugger can score anymore': Clarkson flags 16-a-side re-think

The Age Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Clarkson, who also conceded he was one of the coaches who had contributed to the recent trend of lower scoring in the AFL, said scoring would only increase if the league legislated for it rather than coaches committing to play more attacking game styles. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dickyb61

Michael Burrows Hawthorn Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson flags 16-a-side rethink https://t.co/WIxXtsqNrn 1 week ago

Savvastzionis

Σάββας Τζιωνής This is NOT what the 'libertarians' like @Thomo_Grant and @Origsmartassam have been rabbiting on about for the last… https://t.co/HQ1xYhij4B 1 week ago

guruschmoo

Guru Schmoo Time to log off Clarko. Hawthorn Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson flags 16-a-side rethink https://t.co/LaRlc9mJ32 1 week ago

all_afl_news

all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: Hawthorn Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson flags 16-a-side rethink Article Length: Medium… https://t.co/GNgamXE5AT 1 week ago

agerealfooty

Real Footy (AFL) Alastair Clarkson says footy would be higher scoring if the AFL reduced teams to 16 players a side. https://t.co/h0xLP2ahkR 1 week ago

WhateleySEN

Whateley RT @1116sen: "No***can score anymore." Alastair Clarkson has pitched a huge rule change to make the game better. AFLW has already mad… 1 week ago

1116sen

SEN 1116 "No***can score anymore." Alastair Clarkson has pitched a huge rule change to make the game better. AFLW has… https://t.co/OW6JRhk0ZM 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.