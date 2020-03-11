Global  

US-led coalition says three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The coalition fighting "Islamic State" in Iraq has confirmed that three of its personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq. About a dozen additional personnel were wounded.
 Camp Taji hit for the second time this week, days after a similar attack killed two US troops and a British soldier.

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack [Video]

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials. This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:09Published
US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq [Video]

US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq

US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq The strikes were in response to a rocket attack on coalition forces in Camp Taji, Iraq. Two U.S. service members were killed in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

U.S.-led coalition confirms three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State confirmed on Wednesday that three personnel had been killed in a rocket attack on a military camp in Iraq and that...
3 People Killed In Attack On Military Base In Iraq

3 People Killed In Attack On Military Base In IraqWatch VideoMultiple outlets report three people are dead after a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq and several others are injured.  Two of the...
AsaadManna

Asaad Manna RT @arwaib: UPDATES from this morning's rocket attack. - Total of FIVE people injured in attack including. - Two from #Iraq Air Defence… 11 hours ago

arwaib

Arwa Ibrahim UPDATES from this morning's rocket attack. - Total of FIVE people injured in attack including. - Two from #Iraq… https://t.co/Wsw8QDLyWI 22 hours ago

Mh50The

The Gyrfalcon MH50 US-led coalition says three killed in Iraq rocket attack https://t.co/q7bJ47kbcJ 3 days ago

LudoTC

Ludo Tolhurst-Cleaver 🐝🔶🇪🇺 RT @dwnews: Two Americans and one British soldier have died in one of the deadliest attacks on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troop… 3 days ago

indiatimespost1

india times post US-led coalition says three personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack https://t.co/uqoIqLZCxP https://t.co/L8e097aFMw 4 days ago

