Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Tom Hanks confirmed on Instagram and Twitter Wednesday that he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia after feeling ill.
News video: Tom Hanks Says He and Wife Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks Says He and Wife Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Australia 00:43

 Tom Hanks announced Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

Khloe Kardashian is praying for 'humanity' [Video]

Khloe Kardashian is praying for 'humanity'

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has revealed she is praying for "humanity" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update Following Coronavirus Announcement [Video]

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update Following Coronavirus Announcement

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, shared an update Thursday on their recent coronavirus diagnosis.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published

Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Say They’ve Tested ‘Positive’ For Coronavirus

Here's what we know
Daily Caller

Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Share How It Feels to Have Coronavirus After Testing Positive

Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Share How It Feels to Have Coronavirus After Testing PositiveActor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Both announced the positive test results on Instagram urging the public...
HNGN

Tweets about this

littlekev811

Kevin Nguyen RT @CNNTonight: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/qTVtSMOwAF htt… 9 hours ago

TheMediatorIND

Shahrukh Patoli RT @CNN: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/CTTigddxl7 10 hours ago

delkhorpanpai

Delkhorpanpai RT @CNN: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/CwElwTW0PD https://t.… 10 hours ago

pplsnewspress

People’s News Press Tom Hanks says he, wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus in Australia. #world #tested ➡️https://t.co/FFLCG1k4IK https://t.co/DWgDdGMCBt 11 hours ago

chachasanchia_

Chachaaa RT @CNN: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. https://t.co/2dC6diwgF4 12 hours ago

Brianypaulbria1

Brianypaul... RT @TodayFM: He's posted a picture of them smiling on Instagram, thanking everyone there who's taking care of them. https://t.co/iBaiRcTip5 15 hours ago

Denilsoncg8581

Denilson José Silva RT @cnni: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. https://t.co/G36oA9ixhc 16 hours ago

maybel65

Maybel Sofia RT @BreakingF24: 🔴 BREAKING - Actor Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus in Australia https://t.co/5Lk39E7Kvs http… 1 day ago

