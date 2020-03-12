Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia

Kevin Nguyen RT @CNNTonight: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/qTVtSMOwAF htt… 9 hours ago Shahrukh Patoli RT @CNN: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/CTTigddxl7 10 hours ago Delkhorpanpai RT @CNN: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/CwElwTW0PD https://t.… 10 hours ago People’s News Press Tom Hanks says he, wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus in Australia. #world #tested ➡️https://t.co/FFLCG1k4IK https://t.co/DWgDdGMCBt 11 hours ago Chachaaa RT @CNN: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. https://t.co/2dC6diwgF4 12 hours ago Brianypaul... RT @TodayFM: He's posted a picture of them smiling on Instagram, thanking everyone there who's taking care of them. https://t.co/iBaiRcTip5 15 hours ago Denilson José Silva RT @cnni: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. https://t.co/G36oA9ixhc 16 hours ago Maybel Sofia RT @BreakingF24: 🔴 BREAKING - Actor Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus in Australia https://t.co/5Lk39E7Kvs http… 1 day ago