Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Insurance catastrophe' for businesses as coronavirus not covered

'Insurance catastrophe' for businesses as coronavirus not covered

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Pandemics and civil war are longstanding exclusions in business insurance policies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: barbershop owner's fears as insurance does not cover Covid-19

A BARBERSHOP owner fears for his livelihood as he will not be able to claim on his insurance if the Government shuts down businesses due to coronavirus.
The Argus Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Fin24.com | Make sure your business cover is airtight when claiming over Corona, expert warns

Webber Wentzel partner for insurance Raynold Tlhavani said businesses must ensure they are indemnified under their business interruption insurance policies for...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GrumpyAlmost

Grumpy_almost_old_person @twensor best to contact your insurer, but based on this (https://t.co/6bnczjTfhn) you might not be covered.… https://t.co/YSS0zfyRoq 4 days ago

tiredandstrong

chomsky rae jepsen Being newly jokerfied by this very demonic paragraph https://t.co/aEK2bYHtKM https://t.co/Uxyyg6wOiA 1 week ago

ben_rodin

we're dealing with a f***ing global crisis RT @CharlotteGriev1: 'Insurance catastrophe' for businesses as coronavirus not covered https://t.co/lATXvsgIuV via @theage 1 week ago

imtwita

Ian Muchamore Assume Australian Grand Prix is NOT covered COVID19 Pandemic for business insurance. The health personal risks many… https://t.co/aCPjsSKsf8 1 week ago

brisbanetimes

Brisbane Times 'Insurance catastrophe' for businesses as coronavirus not covered https://t.co/F8f4Klfpx3 1 week ago

pblogyeah

TwoUpOneDown Lol this is why #insurance are scum. When you need it the most they dont cover ya https://t.co/MAQcvinQ37 1 week ago

CharlotteGriev1

Charlotte Grieve 'Insurance catastrophe' for businesses as coronavirus not covered https://t.co/lATXvsgIuV via @theage 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.