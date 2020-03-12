Global  

Where's the urgency? WA needs to prepare for pandemic lock-down, and fast

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Is Western Australia ready for what has now been declared a coronavirus pandemic? One thing is becoming clearer by the minute. We must start preparing for a statewide lock down, and fast.
