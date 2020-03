U.S. Embassy Oslo The @StateDept advises U.S. Citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to COVID-19. Norway has closed entry for fore… https://t.co/txXdJa5cpj 6 hours ago

USUNRome RT @AmbasciataUSA: .@StateDept advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of #COVID19. Even countries, juri… 9 hours ago

Kevin Anthony Stoda Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19: LEVEL… https://t.co/DROvqUdTxP 16 hours ago

Fabio De Martini U.S. advises citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to coronavirus https://t.co/ZgnIapxbiO https://t.co/98FldTBBmS 17 hours ago

Kathryn Lagua RT @eAsiaMediaHub: .@StateDept advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of #COVID19. READ: https://t.co/j… 18 hours ago

DGFFoundation The State Department has issued a Global Level 3 Health Advisory, and advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel ab… https://t.co/2GbWkhgV2b 1 day ago

ConsolatoUSA Firenze .@StateDept advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of #COVID19. Even countries,… https://t.co/dURxlhlNCu 1 day ago