Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Toddler hit and killed by taxi on the Mornington Peninsula

Toddler hit and killed by taxi on the Mornington Peninsula

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
It is believed the toddler was among a group of people, including two women and another child, who had got out of the taxi seconds earlier.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Evsanos

Vicky Sanos RT @theheraldsun: Flowers and stuffed toys are piling up at the Mornington Peninsula site where a little girl was hit and killed by a taxi… 1 week ago

theheraldsun

Herald Sun Flowers and stuffed toys are piling up at the Mornington Peninsula site where a little girl was hit and killed by a… https://t.co/HfMiVHb7px 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.