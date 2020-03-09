Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australia 'well-prepared and well-equipped' to cope with coronavirus, Scott Morrison says

Australia 'well-prepared and well-equipped' to cope with coronavirus, Scott Morrison says

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
In a live television address to the nation on Thursday night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that many Australians were anxious about threat the virus posed to their families.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus 02:14

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 500.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jordanian Designer Raises Awareness Against Coronavirus by Making Bedazzled Face Masks [Video]

Jordanian Designer Raises Awareness Against Coronavirus by Making Bedazzled Face Masks

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, a Jordanian designer is creating bedazzled face masks to raise awareness. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published
Bizarre Video Shows Claw Machine Filled With Rolls of Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Panic [Video]

Bizarre Video Shows Claw Machine Filled With Rolls of Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Panic

Video shows the bizarre site of a claw machine in Australia filled with toilet paper amid the Coronavirus panic. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia shut down: PM Scott Morrison warns not to travel or attend large events

Australia shut down: PM Scott Morrison warns not to travel or attend large eventsAs the number of coronavirus cases in Australia nears 200, authorities have announced a range of significant measures to combat the outbreak.Prime Minister Scott...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBS

Morrison's trickle-down stimulus may not be enough to combat virus shock

I hope I’m wrong, but I doubt if Scott Morrison’s $17.6 billion stimulus package is big enough to stop the temporary shock of the coronavirus outbreak...
The Age


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.