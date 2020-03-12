Aptel asks TNERC to expedite decision on CMRL’s power tariff plea Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited pointed out that the Delhi and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporations were being charged lower tariff under a seperate category 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ganesan RT @sanjaysvk: The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity has directed State power regulator to decide on Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s plea to… 6 days ago Sanjay Vijayakumar The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity has directed State power regulator to decide on Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s… https://t.co/P4buxZFONp 6 days ago