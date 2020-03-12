Global  

Hollywood reacts to Harvey Weinstein sentencing: ‘It’s the power of people who speak up’

Thursday, 12 March 2020
More than 90 women, including A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Uma Thurman, came forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and sexual harassment
