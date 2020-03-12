Global  

SBI to buy 725 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs.10 per share

Hindu Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The executive committee of central board of State Bank of India has approved purchase of 725 crore shares of Yes Bank at ₹10, the country's largest le
Recent related news from verified sources

SBI clears plan to put Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank

The board of State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday approved a proposal to invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank by purchasing 725 crore shares. The approval is...
IndiaTimes

IDFC First Bank to invest ₹250 crore in Yes Bank

Earlier on Saturday, Federal Bank had committed to investing ₹300 crore in Yes Bank for subscription of its 30 crore shares.
Hindu

