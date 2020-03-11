Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Bloodshot’ review: Vin Diesel action flick is superpowered by silliness

‘Bloodshot’ review: Vin Diesel action flick is superpowered by silliness

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
In this adaptation of the Valiant Comics character of the same name, Vin Diesel plays a special ops soldier who, after waking up in a lab, is told that he’s been brought back to life as a technologically enhanced super soldier.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Action star Vin Diesel promotes

Action star Vin Diesel promotes "Bloodshot" in Los Angeles, says he's not worried about coronavirus 02:34

 The movie sees Diesel star as a murdered marine who is brought back to life with super strength after he is enhanced with nanotechnology by a team of scientists

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vin Diesel Talks 'Bloodshot' [Video]

Vin Diesel Talks 'Bloodshot'

Vin Diesel talks about his twisty action movie "Bloodshot", revealing co-star Guy Pearce's role in "Memento" helped them understand the film's time-bending concepts. Plus, the actor says his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:46Published
Action star Vin Diesel promotes "Bloodshot" in Los Angeles, says he's not worried about coronavirus [Video]

Action star Vin Diesel promotes "Bloodshot" in Los Angeles, says he's not worried about coronavirus

The movie sees Diesel star as a murdered marine who is brought back to life with super strength after he is enhanced with nanotechnology by a team of scientists

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

In The Derivative Action Flick 'Bloodshot,' Diesel Delivers Low-Octane Thrills

As a soldier reanimated by nanobots, Vin Diesel — "a lumbering fireplug who runs like John Wayne and fights like Roger Moore" — underperforms.
NPR

Review: Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel is a terrible movie that borders on unwatchable

Based on a character from Valiant Comics, Bloodshot is Vin Diesel’s latest attempt to bag a fantasy/sci-fi franchise where he gets to be the star and not just...
Lainey Gossip

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shufflethepod

Shuffle the Podcast RT @shuffleonline: For better or worse, @Bloodshot is among #VinDiesel’s greatest hits. @DanielBerrios93’s full review: #FilmTwitter: Wh… 9 hours ago

shuffleonline

Shuffle Online For better or worse, @Bloodshot is among #VinDiesel’s greatest hits. @DanielBerrios93’s full review:… https://t.co/2AA1bEeDAn 9 hours ago

asiaonecom

AsiaOne Bloodshot review: Diesel-fuelled superheroic action https://t.co/M92LMxEY3D https://t.co/h6Y0QoQpLG 14 hours ago

OuttakeMag

Outtake Magazine #Bloodshot is an excellent action movie and spectacularly-executed power-fantasy, with a topsoil of cyberpunk. https://t.co/GbV9MzMY1B 18 hours ago

HiddenRemote

Hidden Remote #Bloodshot brings the Valiant comic universe to life, and does it Vin Diesel style. Still, fans and critics have mi… https://t.co/AaTAY5Rv6F 18 hours ago

JosephHucks

Joseph Hucks Jakarta Post: 'Bloodshot' review: Diesel-fuelled superheroic action - The Jakarta Post. https://t.co/ueVgVXAJob via @GoogleNews 1 day ago

msnissi

Denise Guth https://t.co/3JJoNS9BeD @VinDiesel is ferociously committed his combat moves are fierce...the climactic duel on a s… https://t.co/FTbKuoMimj 1 day ago

PurpleFilms88

Bruce.Da.Hyena🐺 Vin Diesel continues his trend of Bad Scifi films. Second worst film of 2020? Possibly. Atleast the action is c… https://t.co/f9lyyodyEw 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.