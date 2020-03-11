Global  

House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday: aide

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Represenatives plans to vote on Democrats' sweeping coronavirus bill on Thursday, according to a Democratic House aide.
News video: House passes bill to fight Coronavirus

House passes bill to fight Coronavirus 00:33

 House passes bill to fight Coronavirus

