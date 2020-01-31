Trump authorizes military to respond after deadly attack blamed on Iran-backed militia
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () President Donald Trump has authorized the U.S. military to respond to Wednesday's rocket attack in Iraq that killed two American troops and a British service member, the Pentagon said on Thursday, blaming Iran-backed militia.
US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq The strikes were in response to a rocket attack on coalition forces in Camp Taji, Iraq. Two U.S. service members were killed in the attack. According to the Defense Department, the strikes were an attempt to damage the strength of...