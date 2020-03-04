Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sister of executed man to governor: ‘You killed my brother’

Sister of executed man to governor: ‘You killed my brother’

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The sister of an executed inmate, whose case drew national scrutiny because he was not the gunman, confronted Alabama’s governor on Thursday for not stopping the lethal injection. The sister of Nathaniel Woods approached Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as she spoke with reporters about the U.S. Census, WSFA reported. Woods was […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brother brings llama as guest to sister's wedding [Video]Brother brings llama as guest to sister's wedding

An Ohio man kept a five year promise to his sister on her wedding day when he showed up with a llama as his plus one. Mendl Weinstock made the claim to his sister Riva back in 2015 when she wasn't..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:30Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.