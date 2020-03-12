Senior Brazil aide who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus, but President won't be tested
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine, the White House said.
