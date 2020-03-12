Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Senior Brazil aide who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus, but President won't be tested

Senior Brazil aide who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus, but President won't be tested

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine, the White House said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:10

 Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Peter Dutton, via statement Dutton met with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon' [Video]Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency [Video]Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Brazilian who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump during an official weekend visit to the US leader's Florida resort, has tested...
News24

Brazilian Official Pictured With President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

He was pictured with Trump
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

OrangenFuhrer

Gods & Country & Rock & Roll @KenobiCheated Because #MAGAVirus Don is already clenching his fat cheeks for the next 10 days after sitting next t… https://t.co/YAArBmDxKM 1 day ago

johan_energy

Johan Karlsson 🔋☀️ It's OK to hope that @potus gets COVID-19, right? https://t.co/0EnJ3K2q0n 1 day ago

celticfm985

CELTICFM RT @smh: Senior Brazil aide who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus, but White House says the President won't be tested https://t.co/c… 1 day ago

brucceeeAUS

💧brucceee RT @JohnPassant: Senior Brazil aide who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus, but President won't be tested https://t.co/R9qk23sIY3 via… 1 day ago

JohnPassant

John Passant Senior Brazil aide who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus, but President won't be tested https://t.co/R9qk23sIY3 via @smh 1 day ago

MarkRaphBaker

Mark Raphael Baker Why isn't #Trump setting an example to Americans and the world like other leaders? It's all part of the same patter… https://t.co/sQOsVgjnry 1 day ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Senior Brazil aide who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus, but President won't be tested… https://t.co/gdHzjY5yRC 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.