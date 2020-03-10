Global  

6N: Wales v Scotland is green lit despite virus fears

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — At a fearful time when competitions are stopping and stadiums are empty, the Wales-Scotland rugby match on Saturday in the Six Nations is going ahead. The green light on Thursday afternoon came from Wales Health Minister Vaughan Gething, to whose advice on the coronavirus the Welsh Rugby Union is adhering. Gething’s […]
 Workers handle phone calls at a contact centre set up by Public Health Wales to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to handling calls to the 111 service, the centre in Cardiff is also responsible for sending out home testing kits to those concerned they have been infected.

