Geldof releases first Boomtown Rats album in 36 years

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The last time The Boomtown Rats released an album was before Bob Geldof organized Live Aid. "Citizens of Boomtown" is their first album in 36 years and the record's first single, "Trash Glam Baby," picks up musically where they left off. (March 12)
Recent related news from verified sources

Why The Boomtown Rats Are Back With First Album In 36 Years

The Boomtown Rats are preparing to release their first new album in 36 years
Billboard.com

Bono Releases First Song in Three Years, Dedicated to Italians in Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Bono is back. The U2 frontman returned for his first music release in three years on Wednesday (March 18) with “Let Your Love Be Known,” which he said was...
Just Jared


