'NRL need to stand in front of Latrell, not behind': Bennett lashes ad

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
South Sydney coach says Latrell Mitchell has been used by the league in the controversial advertising campaign and is now bearing the brunt of the backlash.
