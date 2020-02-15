Global  

McLaren: 1 staffer has coronavirus, 14 others in quarantine

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — One positive case of coronavirus for a McLaren staffer was the catalyst for the cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Now the British-based team has another 14 team members in quarantine. McLaren issued a statement Friday saying the other team members had also been placed in quarantine in a […]
 A coronavirus doctor was proposed by her boyfriend once she finished her 14-day quarantine period in central China. In the video, shot in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan Province on March 10, a man held a flower while waiting for his girlfriend to walk out of the quarantined area. The woman...

