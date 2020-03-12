Global  

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms 00:35

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the news comes after Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, got flu-like symptoms. Mrs. Trudeau is now is being tested for the coronavirus. Grégoire Trudeau...

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published


Coronavirus in Canada: PM Trudeau's wife tests +ve

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Trudeau's office said Thursday night that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is...
IndiaTimes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirus


Chicago S-T

