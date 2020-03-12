Global  

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Trudeau’s office said on Thursday night that Sophie Grşgoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis 00:32

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, tests positive for coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus.
Canada: Trudeau stays at home after wife’s flu-like symptoms

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms. Trudeau’s office said...
