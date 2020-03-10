Global  

Where Next for Formula 1? Australian Grand Prix Canceled, Bahrain in Doubt Over Coronavirus Fears

Friday, 13 March 2020
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus

Formula One in turmoil after Australia Grand Prix scrapped due to coronavirus 01:22

 The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus on Friday (March 13).

Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled [Video]Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled

The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus. Fans had already waited at the gates of Albert Park in Melbourne early on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes [Video]Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes

Despite this being a very difficult time in Italy and indeed in the rest of the world, because of concerns about the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Formula 1 World Championship will start as..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published


Australian Grand Prix in doubt as McLaren team member tested for coronavirus

Australian Grand Prix in doubt as McLaren team member tested for coronavirusThe Formula One season is due to get underway in Melbourne this weekend but the coronavirus outbreak has put the Australian Grand Prix in jeopardy
Daily Star Also reported by •FOX SportsBBC Sport

Hamilton: F1 decision to hold Australian Grand Prix "shocking"

World champion Lewis Hamilton says it is "shocking" that Formula 1 has gone ahead with the Australian Grand Prix amid the global coronavirus pandemic
Autosport Also reported by •SBSSydney Morning HeraldJapan TodayBBC NewsFOX Sports

Ajkbh

Ahmed Jasim ☫ Where Next for Formula 1? Australian Grand Prix Canceled, #Bahrain in Doubt Over Coronavirus Fears . https://t.co/ZEloFc0l3e 13 hours ago

yusufAlhoori

Yusuf AlHoori 🇩🇪❤🇧🇭 Where Next for #Formula1? #Australian Grand Prix Canceled, #Bahrain in Doubt Over #Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/LQri7BD6QO 15 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Where Next for Formula 1? Australian Grand Prix Canceled, Bahrain in Doubt Over Coronavirus ... - https://t.co/a8Olis6T4I #GoogleAlerts 16 hours ago

Najahyusuf4

Najahyusuf معتقلة رأي سابقة Where Next for Formula 1? Australian Grand Prix Canceled, Bahrain in Doubt Over Coronavirus Fears: https://t.co/B71hvaU8jR 16 hours ago

dave_taz

Dave Tambellini Where Next for Formula 1? Australian Grand Prix Canceled, Bahrain in Doubt Over Coronavirus Fears… https://t.co/31fwvhHWkj 17 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Where Next for Formula 1? Australian Grand Prix Canceled, Bahrain in Doubt Over Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/MyENj7JWzy ht… 18 hours ago

MohdHus69785481

Hussain RT @SAlwadaei: Where Next for Formula 1? Australian Grand Prix Canceled, Bahrain in Doubt Over Coronavirus Fears: https://t.co/QnDd5Hquy8 18 hours ago

WMassNews

Western Mass News The Formula One series — the ”big circus" as six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton calls it — doesn't really have… https://t.co/g3DMAffIk8 18 hours ago

