Where Next for Formula 1? Australian Grand Prix Canceled, Bahrain in Doubt Over Coronavirus Fears

The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus. Fans had already waited at the gates of Albert Park in Melbourne early on..

Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes Despite this being a very difficult time in Italy and indeed in the rest of the world, because of concerns about the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Formula 1 World Championship will start as.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:00Published 4 days ago