Melbourne International Comedy Festival cancelled following crowd ban Friday, 13 March 2020

The second largest comedy festival in the world has been cancelled as the entertainment industry reels from new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The second largest comedy festival in the world has been cancelled as the entertainment industry reels from new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. 👓 View full article

