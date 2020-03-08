Richard Baird New virus cases 'clusters' with Hong Kong, South Korea links https://t.co/qzujlV1Bc8 via @bangkokpostnews 2 hours ago Bangkok Post New virus cases 'clusters' with Hong Kong, South Korea links https://t.co/pNZ8XPO3u9 11 hours ago Vik ✈ 🇺🇸 RT @BangkokPostNews: The Public Health Ministry on Friday reported five new local cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), all linked t… 12 hours ago Tony Baloney New virus cases 'clusters' with Hong Kong, South Korea links. I hope Prayuth takes this Desperate Virus seriously.… https://t.co/JyvBMLtY44 13 hours ago ciaosea Corona virus testing could go from negative to positive to negative again and then positive. We've seen that with… https://t.co/rrTabhbsZf 16 hours ago thailand trick New virus cases 'clusters' with Hong Kong, South Korea links https://t.co/LEEfOlPiud 1 day ago Titapa Chulasanie Thailand have clusters corona virus patients... https://t.co/nc7AHk3sF5 1 day ago Mask New virus cases 'clusters' with Hong Kong, South Korea links https://t.co/OI3vwhN40c 1 day ago