US general: ‘fairly certain’ North Korea has COVID-19 cases
Friday, 13 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The top American general in South Korea said Friday he is quite sure North Korea has not been spared by the COVID-19 outbreak that began in neighboring China, although the North has not publicly confirmed a single case. Speaking by video-teleconference from his headquarters in South Korea, Army Gen. Robert Abrams told […]
North Korea had its military forces on lockdown for about 30 days and in one instance did not fly a plane for 24 days, even though it has not confirmed any cases... Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle Times •Japan Today •Reuters
After a months-long hiatus that may have been forced by the coronavirus crisis in Asia, North Korea resumed weapons demonstrations on March 2 by firing two... Eurasia Review Also reported by •WorldNews