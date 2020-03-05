Global  

US general: 'fairly certain' North Korea has COVID-19 cases

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top American general in South Korea said Friday he is quite sure North Korea has not been spared by the COVID-19 outbreak that began in neighboring China, although the North has not publicly confirmed a single case. Speaking by video-teleconference from his headquarters in South Korea, Army Gen. Robert Abrams told […]
News video: North Korea ramps up missile testing

North Korea ramps up missile testing 01:56

 North Korea has launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea as part of ongoing firing drills, South Korea's military says.

