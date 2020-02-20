Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Asuraguru’ movie review: Money, money and money, but nowhere to go

‘Asuraguru’ movie review: Money, money and money, but nowhere to go

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Vikram Prabhu’s choice of scripts have been mildly interesting, but this thriller’s over-the-top action sequences and tepid flashback sequences do not contribute to that space
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Times Movies Spent Money on Stupid Things [Video]

Top 10 Times Movies Spent Money on Stupid Things

They spent how much? On WHAT?! For this list, we're looking at the ten times movies spent way too much money on stupid things.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:14Published
Top 10 Movie Flops of the Last Decade [Video]

Top 10 Movie Flops of the Last Decade

You gotta spend money to make money… and sometimes lose money. For this list, we’ll be looking at films released from 2010 to 2019 that flopped spectacularly at the box office.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:14Published

Tweets about this

AkashRamkar

Akash Ramkar RT @TheHinduCinema: #Asuraguru review: While the protagonist’s ‘motive’ is admittedly unique, this #VikramPrabhu starrer does not quite exp… 19 hours ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema #Asuraguru review: While the protagonist’s ‘motive’ is admittedly unique, this #VikramPrabhu starrer does not quite… https://t.co/O1Lp8lCWbG 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.