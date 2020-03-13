Philadelphia officer shot and killed while serving warrant

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed early Friday as he served a homicide warrant at a home. Cpl. James O’Connor, 46, was shot around 5:45 a.m. in the city’s Frankford section, officials said. He was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home, and two […] 👓 View full article

