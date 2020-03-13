Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canadian Parliament shuts until April 20 due to pandemic

Canadian Parliament shuts until April 20 due to pandemic

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s House of Commons voted Friday to shut down for at least five weeks to help ensure lawmakers do not contribute to the spread of for new coronavirus. The moves comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tested positive. The prime minister himself has been in self-imposed quarantine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrValerieWill

Valerie Will RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: - Canadian parliament shuts until April 20 - Spain to declare state of emergency - Pakistan shuts al… 6 minutes ago

Keisha_Lakish

Keisha- #ProudlySpartan🇿🇼⚔️⚔️⚔️ RT @MendezJD_: RT @AlJazeera #Coronavirus updates: - Canadian parliament shuts until April 20 - Spain to declare state of emergency - Pak… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.