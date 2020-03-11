Global  

Local elections postponed for a year over coronavirus

BBC News Friday, 13 March 2020
Mayoral and local elections in England postponed for one year due to coronavirus outbreak
News video: Coronavirus Cases Top One Thousand Nationwide

Coronavirus Cases Top One Thousand Nationwide 01:50

 Laura Podesta reports city officials are banning some public events like concerts, enforcing quarantines and even calling in the National Guard.

Coronavirus: English local elections postponed for a year

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- It comes after the Electoral Commission recommended a delay to "mitigate" the impact of the virus.
BBC Local News Also reported by News24, Stroud Life, Independent, BBC News, bizjournals, Reuters

UK local elections should be delayed: Electoral Commission

Local elections in Britain that were due to take place in May should be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Electoral Commission watchdog said on...
Reuters Also reported by Belfast Telegraph

[̲̅t][̲̅a][̲̅g][̲̅s][̲̅i][̲̅t] RT @BBCBreaking: Mayoral and local elections in England postponed for one year due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/4vArYSnKBd 1 minute ago

AliciaJ51230296

Alicia Johnson RT @paulontheisland: It is now certain #Covid_19 will inadvertently claim a number of young peoples lives in London as Sadiq Khan will rema… 3 minutes ago

marie_kate2

🌹M-K🌹 RT @ArtCrunchy: Time to suspend Labours Leadership Election also? We need our experienced Leader Jeremy Corbyn during this time of great d… 4 minutes ago

dianalugod

Diana Lugo RT @gerardodeicaza: BBC News - Coronavirus: English local elections postponed for a year https://t.co/ypwkPIVHgF 8 minutes ago

pjr1007

Phillipa Rees #SardinesUK🐟 FBPE Pro-EU RT @SardinesUk: Mayoral and Local Govt elections postponed for *a whole year* (yet Cheltenham Races on as usual). This is unprecedented. E… 8 minutes ago

SueTayl14911306

SueTaylor RT @Smileygirl19681: I can’t believe We’re Stuck With Sadiq Khan For An Extra Year Because Of The Coronavirus Why not have done it in a fe… 15 minutes ago

unfollow45trump

Sue #Resist #Read #Science #Vote RT @politico: Local elections in England scheduled for May — including the London mayoral election — will be delayed for a year because of… 17 minutes ago

KMWarwick1

🌹Warwick - Legal Eagle #LabourWarriorOutrider🌹 Local elections and London mayoral race postponed for a year https://t.co/e9cIoG2DIJ 18 minutes ago

