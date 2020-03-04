Global  

Coronavirus | Masks, sanitisers declared essential commodities

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Centre takes decision following their shortage; consumers can register complaints at 1800-11-4000 or consumerhelpline.gov.in.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Move To Check Exorbitant Prices Govt declares face masks, hand sanitisers as essential commodities


Indian Express

Coronavirus outbreak: Govt to regulate production and price of masks, hand sanitizers

Essential Commodities Act and the Disaster Management Act invoked to regulate production and price of masks, hand sanitizers.
DNA

