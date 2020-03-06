Global  

Coronavirus: London Marathon postponed until October

BBC News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
April's London Marathon is postponed and rearranged for 4 October because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: London Marathon postponed until October

London Marathon postponed until October 00:47

 The London Marathon has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have announced. The 40th edition of the race, which was due to take place on April 26, will now be held on October 4. The decision comes after a number of other high-profile sporting events, including marathons in...

